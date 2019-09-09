Friday night fire investigated as arson

A Friday night fire in the 2300 block of East Philip Road is under investigation, officials say.
North Platte Fire Marshal George Lewis said Monday morning that the blaze at Patriot Mobile Home Park caused light damage to a mobile home, mostly to insulation and the access cover underneath the trailer. No injuries were reported.
North Platte firefighters from three stations responded to a call at 11:09 p.m. Friday along with police. Lewis said the occupants of the trailer had all but contained the fire with a garden hose as emergency crews arrived.
The occupants said an explosion outside their trailer caused the blaze, according to a North Platte Police Department media release. The occupants suspected that an explosive device had been thrown at their residence.
Police said emergency crews found evidence that the blaze was caused by arson.
Lewis said it is not clear how long the investigation may take.
