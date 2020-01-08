LINCOLN — A 33-year-old Hershey woman was sentenced to just over three years in federal prison on Wednesday for possession and intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Jennifer Davis will also serve a three-year term of supervised release following her 37-month sentence, which was handed down by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher.
There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, law enforcement officials searched Davis’ residence in Hershey on Sept. 21, 2018, as part of a drug court agreement. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 56 grams of meth. The drugs were placed in a Clorox wipes container hidden in a closet.
Officers also found numerous plastic baggies in the house that were used to distribute the drug.
The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.
