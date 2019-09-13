U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Jordan Derockbraine, 26, of Lexington was sentenced Thursday to 33 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
After his prison term, Derockbraine will serve three years of supervised release.
From about January 2018 through April 2018, Derockbraine was involved with others in Lexington, in buying, selling, and using methamphetamine, according to a press release from Kelly’s office.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nebraska State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.