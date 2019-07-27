Escaped jail inmate William Butrick II was captured Saturday afternoon in Red Willow County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
He was to be transported back to the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Lincoln County Detention Center advised that Butrick, 27, had failed to return from a counseling appointment. He had been released earlier in the day to walk to the appointment, per protocol, the Sheriff’s Office said.