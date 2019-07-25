The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and North Platte Police Department are looking for a Lincoln County Detention Center inmate who escaped Wednesday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Lincoln County Detention Center advised that a sentenced inmate had not returned from a counseling appointment. William Butrick II, 27, was released earlier in the day to walk to his appointment, per protocol for sentenced inmates.
Local law enforcement began an intensive search, but at this time Butrick remains at large.
Butrick’s original charges included driving under suspension, probation violation and possession of controlled substance.
Contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 308-535-9599, or Crime Stoppers, 308-534-8400, if you have information on his location. A warrant for escape will be issued, according to the Sheriff’s Office.