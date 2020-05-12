Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a South Dakota man after a pursuit Sunday in Keith County.
About 2:15 p.m. MDT Sunday, a trooper saw a BMW speeding near mile marker 132 on Interstate 80. The trooper stopped the vehicle, but the driver provided a fake name, according to a press release from the patrol. As the trooper was attempting to verify the driver’s identity, the driver accelerated and fled at high speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit, but lost sight of the vehicle as it fled south of Ogallala.
A short time later, an Ogallala police officer located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, which traveled on county roads and eventually returned to I-80 eastbound. As the pursuit reached I-80, the State Patrol took over as primary in the pursuit. The BMW reached speeds of up to 120 mph, both on I-80 and on county roads.
About 3:45 p.m. MDT, the driver stopped near mile marker 131. The driver, a 20-year-old Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man, was quickly taken into custody without further incident.
The man was jailed in Keith County on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, no operator’s license, willful reckless driving, criminal impersonation, and possession of marijuana — less than one ounce.
