A 22-year-old McCook man faces multiple felony drug charges in connection to a June 16 incident in Curtis.
Maxwell J. Allen was arrested at a residence in the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Curtis where law enforcement officers found the body of a 22-year-old woman, as well.
Allen is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of 10 to 27 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of money while being in possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned June 19 and bail was set at $100,000.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 17 in Frontier County Court.
Deputy County Attorney Whitney Lindstedt said Tuesday there is potential for additional charges pending the results of an autopsy of Jamie Spratlen, a Lincoln resident and student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Members of the Frontier County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence about 7 a.m. June 16 after a friend of Spratlen called 911.
Officers found Spratlen lying in a bed, unresponsive and not breathing, according to court documents. Allen was in the same room. In a nightstand next to the bed, a bottle contained 60 light-blue pills that were identified as Adderall.
Officers searched Allen’s car and found $600 folded up in his billfold on the front seat, according to court documents.
Officers also found a small box in the trunk that contained a digital scale, a watch and numerous small zip-close bags. One bag contained a white, powdery substance that tested positive as cocaine.
