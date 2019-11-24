Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES. THE HIGHEST TOTALS WILL GENERALLY BE IN THE SOUTHERN PANHANDLE. WINDS WILL GUSTS AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE PANHANDLE AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ MONDAY TO 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT. BE PREPARED FOR SLICK AND OR SNOW PACKED ROADS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED FROM LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&