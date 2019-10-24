ELWOOD — A Nevada man has been charged after a Gosper County sheriff’s deputy found marijuana and flash drives with child pornography in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to court records, the deputy was patrolling U.S. Highway 283 near Elwood about 5 p.m. Oct. 16 when he spotted a vehicle traveling at 71 mph in a 65-mph zone.
During the traffic stop in Elwood, the deputy learned that the driver, Robert Shelton, 54, of Laughlin, Nevada, had an Oregon warrant for his arrest for failure to appear as a sex offender. Shelton previously had been arrested for child sexual assault, court records indicate.
Shelton agreed to the deputy’s request to search his vehicle. Court records say the deputy discovered several vials of marijuana, three glass pipes with marijuana residue and eight flash drives. After reviewing the drives, law enforcement said they discovered several sexually explicit photographs of a girl, who appeared to be 7 or 8 years old, posing on a couch.
Shelton is charged in Gosper County Court with felony possession of pornography, second offense; infraction possession of marijuana and infraction possession of drug paraphernalia. The deputy wrote Shelton a warning for speeding.
Shelton is being held at the Dawson County Jail on $500,000 bail with 10 percent or $50,000 allowed. He is set to appear Nov. 8 in Gosper County Court.
If convicted, Shelton faces five to 50 years in prison.
