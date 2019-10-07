A 65-year-old North Platte woman died Monday morning after her vehicle collided with a box truck in the intersection of West B and Oak streets.
Darla Cohagen was taken by ambulance to Great Plains Health, where she died of her injuries, North Platte Police Officer Beth Kerr said in a press release.
Cohagen was driving a four-door sedan east on B Street as it approached Oak, where the northbound truck was stopped but entered the intersection without yielding, Kerr said.
The front of Cohagen’s sedan struck the driver’s side of the front of the truck, she added. The truck’s driver was not injured.
