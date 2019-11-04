A 26-year-old North Platte man pleaded no contest to a pair of felony counts of first-degree domestic assault in Lincoln County District Court Monday for an incident in which he is alleged to have abused a woman over several days in early August.
Richard L. Vieyra Jr. is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 16. He was initially charged with false imprisonment and two counts of strangulation in addition to the two first-degree assault charges.
According to a police report, the victim was taken to Great Plains Health emergency room Aug. 8 by members of the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program in North Platte. The report lists among the victim’s injuries a severely bruised face; bruises on her mouth, ears, neck, throat, arms and legs; and rug burns on her knees and thighs. In addition, the victim also had suffered a concussion and a chipped tooth.
Also Monday in District Court, a 49-year-old Wallace man pleaded not guilty to a felony count of child enticement through an electronic device.
According to the police report, Jack L. Martin allegedly communicated to a 9-year-old girl through Snapchat and offered to compensate her if she would make a nude video.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Kelly D. Schollmeyer, 33, was sentenced to 364 days in prison by Judge Michael Piccolo for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in an incident July 7.
Schollmeyer, who pleaded no contest in September, was credited with 120 days served. He will also serve six months in prison at the same time for violation of his post-release supervision for two drug possession charges in a June 2018 case.
» Linda M. Trujillo, 33, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by shoplifting, $500 or less, second offense. Trujillo was sentenced to 120 days and credited for 61 days served.
» Kevin Mendonca, 36, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles) by a prohibited person and a DUI charge of .08 blood alcohol content, first offense. Mendonca, who is a convicted felon in Texas and on probation in that state as well, had two other charges dismissed in a plea agreement: possession of a controlled substance and refusal to submit to a sobriety test.
Mendonca was sentenced to 180 days on the weapon charge and credited for 100 days served. He will serve seven days for the DUI charge at the same time and his drivers license will be revoked in Nebraska for six months.
» Steven R. Palecek, 64, of Palisade, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 90 days and credited for 51 days served.
» Romello H. Taylor, 22, pleaded no contest to a charge of criminal impersonation for an incident on July 16, and also to a count of attempted assault by a confined person on July 31. He was sentenced to 180 days for the criminal impersonation count and credited for 98 days served. He also was sentenced to 30 days on the attempted-assault charge and credited for 13 days served. Both sentences will be served at the same time.
Four other counts against Taylor were dismissed in his no-contest plea on the criminal impersonation case.
» Dana L. Foster, 37, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault and possession of methamphetamine. He received 24 months’ probation under a plea agreement.
» Joseph G. Pfeister, 42, of Lincoln, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a concealed weapon and a felony count of possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 180 days and credited for time served.
» Timothy D. Turner, 56, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
» Rachel A. Biggs, 34, of Lincoln, admitted to violation of parole for an earlier conviction of possession of methamphetamine. Biggs was sentenced to 360 days in prison and credited for 307 combined days of time served and days in treatment.
» Martin P. Romas, 46, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault, second offense, and negligent child abuse. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed. Romas is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 16.
» Emmett Wood Jr, 43, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of attempted assault by a confined person in an incident at the Lincoln County Detention Center on Aug. 17.
» Anthony Nunnenkamp, 36, pleaded not guilty to six counts. He is charged with possessing a firearm by a prohibited person; possessing a stolen firearm; resisting arrest, second offense; criminal impersonation; possessing a controlled substance; and being a habitual criminal. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.
» Anthony Fleecs, 21, pleaded not guilty to a count of making terroristic threats and the use of a firearm in a felony. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 2.
» Cody Rupe, 40, of Farnam, pleaded not guilty to third-degree domestic assault, second offense. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.
» Jesse C. Shirley, 38, pleaded not guilty to third-degree domestic assault, second offense.
