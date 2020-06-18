Nebraska State Patrol investigators have arrested an Omaha woman after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Cozad.
About 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, state troopers, Cozad police officers, Dawson County sheriff’s deputies, and Cozad Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting inside a vehicle on eastbound I-80 at mile marker 223, according to a press release from the patrol. Troopers found a deceased male in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.
The victim is identified as Joshua Jourdan, 35, of Omaha.
According to the patrol, preliminary investigation found that Jourdan and his wife, Kathleen Jourdan, 31, of Omaha, were involved in an argument while traveling on I-80. Jourdan had been driving the vehicle and pulled over during the argument, at which time Kathleen Jourdan produced a handgun and shot Joshua Jourdan twice, according to the patrol.
Kathleen Jourdan called 911 to report the shooting and remained at the scene. The couple’s two children were in the backseat of the vehicle. They were not injured.
Kathleen Jourdan was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and lodged in Dawson County Jail. The children are in protective custody. The investigation is ongoing.
