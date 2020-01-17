A 42-year-old Palisade man has been arrested on suspicion of child enticement by an electronic device, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.
The arrest came after investigators with the State Patrol’s Technical Crimes Division served a search warrant at a residence in the Hitchcock County village Friday morning.
According to the release, the State Patrol acted on information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual at the address had accepted child pornography through Facebook in December.
The man was taken to the Hitchcock County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.