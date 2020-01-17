Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY NIGHT ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHWEST TO NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION IS LIKELY WITH ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. SNOW SHOWERS AND WIND GUSTS TO 55 MPH THIS EVENING WILL CAUSE A DRAMATIC REDUCTION IN VISIBILITY AT TIMES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&