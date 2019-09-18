Police are looking for a 28-year-old man in connection with a reported knife assault on the 2100 block of East D Street Tuesday evening.
Ismael Venegas is wanted on suspicion of second-degree assault for the incident, which resulted in a victim being transported to the emergency room, police say.
According to a North Platte Police Department media release, officers were called to East D Street just before 7 p.m. and met with several bystanders.
Officers determined that two people had been arguing, and one drew a knife and assaulted the other person, causing a serious injury to the victim’s arm.
Both parties then left, according to the report, and police could not locate the suspect.
Venegas is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Those who may know of his location can call 911, 308-535-6789 or the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400.
