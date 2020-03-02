Police are looking for a 21-year-old man in connection with three separate incidents, including an alleged assault Saturday night and ensuing foot pursuit.
According to the North Platte Police Department, Isaiah J. Hausman is wanted on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and resisting arrest.
He is a Hispanic man, 5-foot-5 and 144 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes, according to a police press release.
Those with information are asked to contact 911 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400.
On Saturday, police officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot on the 400 block of North Dewey Street, according to the release.
Witnesses told the officers that two males were fighting in the lot and that Hausman began punching the other male with a pair of brass knuckles.
The victim was treated by EMS respondents and later transported to Great Plains Health in a private vehicle.
The witnesses said Hausman left before the officers arrived. While officers were still investigating the scene, Hausman was spotted but ran when police told him to stop.
According to the release, officers were informed later that night that Hausman was at a residence in the 900 block of West Sixth Street. When officers attempted to contact Hausman at the house, he jumped out of a second-story window and onto the roof of a carport.
He then leapt off the carport into a neighboring yard and fled.
Officers spotted Hausman running toward the Union Pacific property, according to the release. He jumped onto a moving train and then out of it into the rail yard.
Officers were not able to locate him after that.
Hausman is also suspected of having been involved in a car chase Jan. 6 after officers saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of South Jeffers and Platte Oasis Parkway at 1:22 a.m.
According to the release, the ensuing chase reached speeds up to 70 mph and officers lost contact of the vehicle after it entered the 2300 block of East Philip Avenue.
The vehicle was later located but was unoccupied. Officers determined that Hausman was the driver, according to the release.
On Feb. 17 at 4:21 p.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West First Street and Sherman Avenue.
A witness told officers that Hausman was driving one of the vehicles and had run from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.