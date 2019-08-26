Weed truck grand island

The back of the pickup truck pulled over on 1-80. State Patrol said they found 270 pounds of marijuana.

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Carolina man and seized approximately 270 pounds of marijuana and several thousand THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop last week on Interstate 80.

About 8:15 p.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a Dodge Ram pickup make an improper lane change near Giltner at mile marker 324, according to a press release from the State Patrol. During the traffic stop, a State Patrol K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the covered bed of the truck.

A search of the vehicle found about 270 pounds of marijuana, more than 3,600 THC vape cartridges and 2 pounds of THC concentrate, according to the patrol.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. The man was jailed in Hamilton County Jail.

