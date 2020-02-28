Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a 53-year-old North Platte man after a pursuit Thursday afternoon.
About 1:50 p.m. Thursday, a trooper attempted to stop a Lincoln Navigator with fictitious license plates near 14th and Buffalo streets in North Platte, according to the patrol. The vehicle fled quickly to the west. The trooper pursued as the vehicle then turned north out of North Platte.
The Navigator drove through two corn fields before stopping near the Buffalo Bill Campground. The driver ran away but was quickly apprehended.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, fictitious license plates, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an active Lincoln County warrant. He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
