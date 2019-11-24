5 p.m. Monday update:
The woman whose body was found in rural Chase County this weekend has been identified as 22-year-old Annika Swanson of Imperial, according to the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.
The autopsy report, charges and court proceedings are pending, according to the Attorney General's Office.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the criminal investigation.
Three suspects remain in custody in connection with Swanson’s disappearance and death.
Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Chase County Sheriff's Office, 308-882-4748, or the Nebraska State Patrol, 308-535-8047.
Original story:
The remains of a missing 22-year-old Imperial woman were found Sunday afternoon after three people were arrested in connection with her disappearance and a second kidnapping, the Chase County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening.
The woman’s body was found in a rural area near Imperial three days after her father reported he hadn’t seen or heard from her for about a week, Sheriff Kevin Mueller said in a press release.
He declined to identify the 22-year-old and said family members were being notified.
One person was arrested Thursday in Chase County and two others Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado, as authorities conducted multiple interviews and came to believe the missing woman had suffered foul play, Mueller said.
A 20-year-old woman was determined also to have been kidnapped and assaulted in the chain of events involving the 22-year-old’s disappearance. That woman is safe, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Russell Mann, 43, of rural Enders was the first to be arrested. He is being held in the Chase County Jail on suspicion of two felony counts of being an accessory to kidnapping. Bail has been set at $250,000.
Authorities began an organized search for the 22-year-old woman Thursday night in a rural area south of Imperial, Mueller said. Its scope was expanded Friday after officials obtained and executed several search warrants.
Chase County sheriff’s deputies were aided by their county’s Emergency Management Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission game wardens and a search-and-rescue team from Torrington, Wyoming, which supplied a cadaver dog and a tracking dog.
Kevin Scot German, 24, and Keonna Nilsa Carter, 22, were arrested by Fort Collins police Saturday after the Chase County investigation determined they might be there, Mueller said.
German and Carter were being held in jail in Fort Collins Sunday in lieu of $1 million bail. Each faces two counts apiece of use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats and third-degree assault.
Mueller said the 22-year-old’s remains were being recovered with help from the Nebraska State Patrol, which is supplying forensic technicians and investigators.
