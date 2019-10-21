A 65-year-old rural Wallace man was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree and third-degree sexual assault of a child.
Richard Moore has been charged with felony first-degree and third-degree sexual assault of a child after an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was arraigned Monday in Lincoln County Court. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31.
According to a media release, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report Oct. 14 of a possible sexual assault of a child. The abuse was reported to have occurred at Sutherland Reservoir this summer and possibly on other occasions.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Moore after an extensive investigation. After his arrest, he was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center with no bail.
Investigators for both the Lincoln County and Perkins County Sheriff’s Offices also executed a search warrant on Moore’s rural residence, just outside Lincoln County in Perkins County. They removed suspected evidence that filled two covered trailers.
The investigation continues and additional charges are pending, according to the media release.
