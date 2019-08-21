LOUP CITY — After a Monday night standoff, during which a 23-year-old Lincoln man fired multiple shots at Sherman County Sheriff’s Department deputies, the suspect turned his rifle on himself and committed suicide.
The standoff lasted more than two hours.
The suicide victim was Trevor Jorgensen.
The incident began at approximately 8:30 p.m. near Highway 92 and 472B Avenue. Sherman County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male in the area.
Upon locating the subject, later identified as Jorgensen, deputies observed that he was armed with a firearm. During the initial encounter, Jorgensen fired multiple rounds at the deputies.
As Jorgensen hid in a tree line, Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrived on the scene to assist. Jorgensen again fired multiple rounds at law enforcement officers, according to a release from the State Patrol.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., Jorgensen exited the tree line, ignored verbal commands from officers, turned the rifle on himself and committed suicide.
No shots were fired by law enforcement officers during the incident and no officers were injured, the State Patrol said. The Sherman County attorney has asked the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct an investigation.