GOTHENBURG — A low-speed car chase on Interstate 80 stopped traffic in both directions for about 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon.
The pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion near Gothenburg, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.
According to the release, about 3 p.m., a State Patrol trooper saw a Chevrolet Suburban traveling east at about 30 mph near mile marker 190 at Maxwell. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, which complied momentarily but then continued driving between 30 and 35 mph.
Troopers pursued the vehicle and attempted to get the driver to stop or exit the highway. Eventually troopers deployed spike strips near mile marker 207 outside Gothenburg.
The release said a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the Suburban in the median.
Troopers took the driver into custody and discovered that the individual was possibly experiencing a mental episode. The driver was placed in emergency protective custody.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control during the incident.
