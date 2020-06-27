A man was arrested Saturday morning after a five-hour standoff in North Platte.
Police had been called to the 2400 block of East E Street for disturbances several times throughout the night, according to a press release from the Police Department.
According to police reports:
About 4:11 a.m., police responded to a report that a resident of 2405 East E St. was throwing things at a neighbor’s house. Police say the resident was the suspect in the other disturbances. The man, Wesley Hawkins, was also wanted on an active warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanor stalking charge.
At 4:11 a.m., the man came outside his home and yelled at the officers. He also fired multiple shots from a small caliber handgun in the direction of the responding officers, then retreated into his home. He came out periodically to yell at officers and continued to fire several shots from firearms. Approximately 20 shots were heard by officers at the scene, according to the press release.
About 5:40 a.m., police requested assistance from the State Patrol’s SWAT team. Attempts to get him to voluntarily exit his home were unsuccessful. A search warrant was obtained and the tactical team used an armored vehicle to deploy a chemical agent into the home.
Hawkins, 51, surrendered without incident at 9:38 a.m. and was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault on a police officer, use of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and terroristic threats. He was taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Neither the suspect nor officers were injured.
The response involved the North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team.
