The trial of a 24-year-old Kansas man involved in a fatal vehicle-motorcycle crash in 2017 has been continued for the fifth time.
Jeser I. Cisneros-Hernandez, of Liberal, Kansas, is now scheduled for a four-day trial beginning Feb. 4 in Keith County District Court.
District Judge Michael Piccolo approved the continuance on Monday, a day before the trial was set to start. Cisneros-Hernandez’s trial was initially set for July 2018 but subsequently continued to dates in April, August and October and December of 2019.
Cisneros-Hernandez pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of reckless motor vehicle homicide in October 2017 along with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and an infraction of failure to stay in a lane.
According to court documents, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cisneros-Hernandez crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 26, just outside Ogallala, on July 1, 2017, and struck a pair of motorcycles.
Four people died: Sheila Matheny, 54, and James Matheny, 61, both of Bedford, Iowa; and Michael Weese, 58, and Jerolyn Weese, 59, both of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
