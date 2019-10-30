Troopers find 91 pounds of marijuana in I-80 stop near Maxwell

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three men and seized 91 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Maxwell.
About 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe failing to maintain its lane near mile marker 187 on I-80. The vehicle also had an obscured license plate. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle, according to a press release from the patrol.
A search of the vehicle revealed 91 pounds of high-grade marijuana concealed in bags in the cargo area, the patrol said.
The driver, a 36-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, and two passengers, a 61-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, and a 34-year-old man from Mexico were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. All three were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.
