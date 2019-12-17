Troopers find 211 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stops

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after discovering more than 200 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops Monday.
About 5:40 p.m. MST, a trooper saw a Hyundai Santa Fe fail to signal a turn as it was exiting Interstate 80 at the Ogallala interchange. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity. A search of the vehicle found 116 pounds of marijuana, according to a State Patrol press release.
The driver, a 26-year-old man from Renton, Washington, was arrested for possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver. He was lodged in Keith County Jail.
About 7:20 p.m. CST near Kearney, another trooper saw a Ford Explorer following too closely on Interstate 80 at mile marker 273. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of clandestine activity, according to the patrol. Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered 95 pounds of marijuana.
The driver, a 57-year-old woman from Pearl, Mississippi, was arrested for possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver. She was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.
