Two North Platte men have been arrested on suspicion of strangulation and other domestic-violence-related offenses in separate incidents, according to the Police Department.
On Aug. 5, police received an anonymous tip about possible assaults July 28 and Aug. 1 in the 600 block of East 11th Street.
A woman and girl told police they were assaulted by a 28-year-old man.
The woman said the man had assaulted her twice. She said the first time he punched her in the face and dragged her around, causing minor injuries. The second time, she said, he punched her in the face again and started choking her.
The girl said she tried to stop the fight and the man struck her, causing minor injuries. The man was not at the location when police arrived.
On Sunday, an officer found the man in a vehicle in the 1700 block of North Washington Avenue. The man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and child abuse. He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
In the second case, police say, a 26-year-old man held a women captive and beat her.
At 2:05 p.m. Thursday, an officer was called to Great Plains Health emergency room, where a woman said she had been held against her will and had been severely beaten and strangled until unconscious several times since Aug. 3. Police said she had significant injuries.
She said she was able to escape and seek help after the man fell asleep. The man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault, strangulation and first-degree false imprisonment. The man was jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Bail is set at $250,000.