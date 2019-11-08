LEXINGTON — A man was arrested Thursday night after two people were stabbed and another was shot in the 800 block of West Maple Street.
The 31-year-old man was arrested after being treated for a knife wound. He was jailed on suspicion of robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and attempted murder, according to a Lexington Police Department media release.
A 26-year-old man was still under medical care Friday morning for a knife wound and has charges pending, according to the press release. The man who was shot also was still under medical care; his age was not given.
Another man, 22, was released with a citation for marijuana possession with intent to distribute.
According to the release, at 8:41 p.m., rescue and law enforcement personnel were dispatched to West Maple Street for a reported gunshot wound.
Sixteen minutes later, law enforcement and rescue crew members were dispatched to Plum Creek Parkway for two men who had been stabbed. Both were transported to Lexington Regional Hospital.
Law enforcement officers determined that the incidents were related, according to the release, and had happened at West Maple Street. The two men who had been stabbed then fled to Plum Creek Parkway.
Police are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.