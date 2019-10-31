A 65-year-old Wallace man accused of sexually assaulting a child is charged with eight felonies.
Richard L. Moore, who appeared in Lincoln County Court Thursday afternoon, faces two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and three counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.
Wallace also faces three counts of intentional child abuse/no injury in the amended complaint.
He faced one charge each of first- and third-degree sexual assault of a child when he was arrested Oct. 21 after an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Moore remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center without bail after his request to set bail Thursday was denied by County Judge Joel Jay.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.
According to a Sheriff’s Office media release, the assaults were reported to have occurred at Sutherland Reservoir this summer on multiple occasions. The assaults involved two children, according to court records.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Wallace after an extensive investigation, and he was jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center with no bail.
Investigators from the Lincoln County and Perkins County sheriff’s offices searched Moore’s rural residence and removed two covered trailers full of suspected evidence, including video and computer equipment and recorded pornography.
