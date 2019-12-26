Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested three people after an incident Tuesday morning near Sidney. During the incident, a passenger jumped from a moving vehicle onto Interstate 80.
About 6:30 a.m. MT, troopers were alerted to a theft and assault at Love’s Truck Stop in Sidney, according to a press release form the patrol. The suspects were reportedly driving a Ford Explorer that entered Interstate 80 eastbound. A short time later, a trooper located the vehicle near mile marker 75 on I-80.
The trooper tried to stop the vehicle. As the Explorer slowed to about 50 miles per hour, a female passenger jumped from the moving vehicle. The trooper immediately stopped and began giving verbal commands to the woman, who then fled on foot.
Another trooper pursued on foot and soon apprehended the 20-year-old woman, who is from Portland, Oregon.
The Explorer then stopped in the center of the eastbound lanes of I-80. The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Portland, and another passenger, a 27-year-old man from Whitehall, Pennsylvania, were arrested.
A search of the vehicle found more than a pound of marijuana and a drink that had been stolen from the truck stop.
The woman who jumped from the vehicle was treated for moderate injuries, the patrol said.
All three were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, more than one pound, and other offenses. They were lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.
