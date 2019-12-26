Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH... .A STRONG WINTER STORM WILL BRING A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW TO THE AREA FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL LIKELY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&