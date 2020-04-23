Prairie Arts Center offering ‘Images of Hope’

The Prairie Arts Center continues to offer opportunities for creativity and beautiful artwork despite being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since community members have not been able to view artwork and gallery pieces, Executive Director Holly Carlini said, PAC will be bringing artwork to the public.
In the next few weeks, PAC will provide an “Images of Hope” Art Walk in its windows, according to a press release.
“Area artists were asked to paint, draw, and create large artwork images that will be placed in the PAC’s windows for the community to view,” Carlini said. “PAC will host a prize giveaway on our Facebook page to several lucky winners who find answers to questions on PAC’s Facebook page regarding the art walk.”
Carlini said it is a chance to spread color, a positive community message and a fun outdoor activity that boosts creativity.
