Prized pigskin pins: North Platte man boasts memorabilia from every Super Bowl

You could say that Johnny Navarrete is a bit of a sports memorabilia collector.
Situated on the walls in his house on East D Street in North Platte are framed Sports Illustrated covers and a Tom Osborne-signed print that highlights national championship seasons for the University of Nebraska football team.
Placed on the mantel over his fireplace are mini football helmets for his two favorite NFL teams — the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys — along with a Nebraska one signed by Huskers coach Scott Frost. The latter sits above a ticket stub from Nebraska’s national championship matchup with the Miami Hurricanes in the 2002 Rose Bowl.
Navarrete also has about 5,000 sports trading cards — the highlight being a Michael Jordan rookie card that was part of the 1986 Fleer set.
But the items he has put perhaps the most effort in collecting are gathered in two identically sized wood picture frames with glass doors, situated one over the other on a wall.
Mounted inside the frames on a red velvet backing are collector pins from the first 50 Super Bowls, with 25 in each frame.
He also has the pins from the past three Super Bowls, but they are still encased in their packaging. Navarrete hasn’t started a case for them — yet.
“Initially I was going to stop at 50,” said Navarrete, who has been retired for six years after a 35-year career with Union Pacific. “It’s a nice round number and I figured I won’t be able to fill up another frame. I would love to. I decided to keep going and will just get the ones I can.”
The collection started with his purchase of a single pin shortly after Super Bowl XIV, when the Pittsburgh Steelers downed the Los Angeles Rams 31-19.
“I don’t remember how or where I got it,” said the 67-year-old, who was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, but grew up in North Platte. “It might have been from a card show.”
Over the decades he added more of the roughly 3-inch collector pins, which feature the Super Bowl logo and the helmets of the competing teams with the logo of the game’s winner hanging at the bottom of the piece.
He went through several sources to find some of the older Super Bowl pins — be it purchased from friends or through card shows in various cities in Nebraska.
“It was where you would see one (pin) here and another there,” said Navarrete, who served four years in the Marines before his railroad career. “There was a card show in North Platte and the guy had four of them. I bought them all for about $50 each.
“Some of the earliest ones were the most difficult,” Navarrete said. “You would find one here or there but it could be a year or so before you would find the next.”
He has purchased the last 30 or so Super Bowl pins through a contact in Georgia. Navarrete orders one about two weeks after the game and then generally receives the pin in March.
His cost for the pins in the collection has been between $18 and $39 over the years.
Navarrete took the collection to Cinda’s Accents in North Platte to have the pins mounted and framed.
“I think it’s a nice collection to have,” Navarrete said. “Value-wise, I wouldn’t know (what monetary figure) to put on it.”
He plans to add to his collection after Sunday’s matchup between Kansas City and San Francisco. While he is a Raiders backer, Navarrete said he favors one of his team’s biggest rivals.
“I am going with the Chiefs,” Navarrete said. “I’ve liked Kansas City in the past and I think their coach, Andy Reed, has really been overlooked a lot.”
