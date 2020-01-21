Progress being made on Ogallala Public Library

Construction work has generally moved indoors at Ogallala’s Kathleen Lute Public Library, shown last week. City Manager Bruce Smith said the replacement for the city’s 1954 Goodall City Library should be essentially finished by the end of February, with relocation of library equipment and Goodall’s more than 38,000 items taking a few more weeks. The new library stands on the former site of Progress and West Ward schools.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

