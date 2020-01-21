Progress being made on Ogallala Public Library

Construction work has generally moved indoors at Ogallala’s Kathleen Lute Public Library, shown last week. City Manager Bruce Smith said the replacement for the city’s 1954 Goodall City Library should be essentially finished by the end of February, with relocation of library equipment and Goodall’s more than 38,000 items taking a few more weeks. The new library stands on the former site of Progress and West Ward schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.