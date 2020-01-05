The 2020 Legislature’s opening gavel Wednesday will launch a three-month sprint that will decide victory or defeat for rural Nebraskans’ latest quest for property tax relief.
It’ll also feature efforts to recast the basis of farm and ranch land valuations, clarify teachers’ disciplinary powers and other old and new bills from west central Nebraska’s state senators.
But the 106th Legislature’s “short” 60-day session will debate property taxes with a petition drive lurking in the background to constitutionally mandate relief through substantial income tax credits.
Without that effort spearheaded by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, urban senators “won’t be honest brokers on property tax relief,” said Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer.
Senators will reconvene at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday with plans to adjourn no later than April 23 so eligible incumbents can campaign for re-election.
Half the Unicameral’s 49 seats will be filled in the May 12 primary and Nov. 3 general elections, including those held by Brewer (District 43) and Erdman (District 47).
Both said they plan to run for their second and final consecutive four-year term allowed under the Nebraska Constitution’s legislative term limits.
The region’s other three senators — Mike Groene of North Platte (District 42), Matt Williams of Gothenburg (District 36) and Dan Hughes of Venango (District 44) — are in the middle of their second terms.
As during 2019’s “long” 90-day session, west central Nebraska will enjoy the advantage of having four of its five lawmakers as chairs of major standing committees.
Groene will begin his fourth year as Education Committee chairman, as will Hughes as leader of the Natural Resources Committee.
Starting their second years will be Williams (Banking, Commerce and Insurance) and Brewer (Government, Military and Veterans Affairs).
Erdman, who again will chair the special Building Maintenance Committee, also sits on the budget-writing Appropriations Committee with Chairman John Stinner of Gering.
All five put property tax relief at the top of their constituents’ concerns, though their optimism varied about finding a meaningful alternative to the Erdman-led petition drive.
Groene played a prime role in a session-long effort last year to recast Nebraska’s financing of state and local governments. Legislative Bill 289 reached the floor but stalled there in May after three hours of debate.
Still technically alive, LB 289 would raise the state sales tax, end a handful of sales-tax exemptions, reduce taxable values of farm and ranch land and incorporate a Groene plan to boost state school aid in part by reinstating per-student “foundation aid.”
But that plan ran aground amid skepticism from the state’s largest schools, divisions among rural senators and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ consistent opposition to raising any tax to lower another.
Groene, who helped craft the plan with Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, said the two have kept working on their plan to win over Ricketts and urban senators.
Their latest approach, which Revenue Committee members will discuss early this week, would instead tap existing state revenues estimated in November to be $160 million more than expected this fiscal year.
Foundation aid still would be restored, but taxable values of all types of property would be reduced. School budget lids also would be tightened to generally hold annual spending growth to inflation plus the value of new homes and businesses.
The state’s existing $275 million Property Tax Credit program would remain, Groene said. But it also wouldn’t grow beyond last year’s $51 million boost that raised tax-rate discounts in North Platte from 4.2% to 5%.
“We’re fixing state aid to education, which is the main reason we’ve had (property tax) problems,” he said. “The Property Tax Credit Fund is just throwing money at it.”
Groene’s regional colleagues agreed, but some warned rural Nebraskans are more likely to back the petition drive if the Revenue Committee plan doesn’t make a large enough dent in property taxes.
Erdman, the sponsor of the petition, said he’d vote against a tax-relief bill failing that test. “I would rather fail at trying to do the right thing than vote for a bill that’s not in the best interests of my constituents.”
Erdman’s petition would amend the state constitution to impose state income tax credits equal to 35% of property taxes paid. It needs roughly 120,000 valid signatures to reach the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Erdman, whose Panhandle district includes Keith and Arthur counties, introduced his petition proposal last year as Legislative Resolution 3CA. He doubts it will go anywhere, he said.
Brewer, who represents the Sandhills, said any tax-relief plan needs to provide $100 million or more a year in relief over at least three years to be passed.
“The problem right now is (that) a lot of people are giving lip service to property tax relief,” he said. “I don’t think they have their hearts in it.”
Regional senators reiterated that they’re less inclined to favor continuing Nebraska’s 33-year-old program of state business tax incentives without substantial action on property tax relief.
LB 720, favored by the state’s business community, was introduced in 2019 to replace the Nebraska Advantage Act that expires after this year.
But it also stalled last spring when several rural senators, angry at the lack of progress on property tax relief, withheld their votes.
“I think the line in the sand was drawn last year that property taxes had to come first,” said Hughes, whose district covers southwest Nebraska. “They didn’t believe us last year. I think they believe us now.”
Urban senators also would do well to take Erdman’s petition drive seriously, he added. Otherwise, “if the people have something (to vote on) when they get in the voting booth, they’ll vote to cut their taxes.”
Williams, who represents Dawson County and part of Buffalo County, said the Legislature needs to both renew the tax incentives and reduce pressure on property taxes with help from the rosier state revenues.
“I think when people analyze what that (Erdman) petition would do to this state, I’d consider that irresponsible,” the Gothenburg banker said.
“But we need to find a way forward on property taxes. That probably will not give agriculture the level (of relief) they want, but it’s important to get something rather than nothing. We’ve left solutions on the table because agriculture has said no.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.