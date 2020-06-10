Lincoln County’s proposed industrial “rail park” would sit on 118 acres just east of Hershey and between the Union Pacific Railroad and U.S. Highway 30, the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. said Wednesday morning.
Gary Person, the chamber’s president and CEO, announced the site in a press release after chamber officials met Tuesday night with the Hershey Village Board to discuss the plan.
If Hershey and county officials approve, the rail park would be built on separate parcels owned by Dennis Steffes on either side of Greenbrier Rail Services, Person said.
The two parcels to the west sit near Hershey’s northeasternmost neighborhoods, while the other two mostly sit within the area bordered by the railroad, U.S. 30, Parkway Road and Wild Rose Road.
The chamber launched a major effort earlier this year to develop a site where industries needing direct Union Pacific access could locate, bringing jobs to help offset U.P. job cuts at Bailey Yard.
“This has the potential to be a ‘game changer’ in our recruitment of additional base industries and manufacturing to Lincoln County,” Person said in the press release.
He thanked local and Omaha-based officials with Union Pacific, which long was reluctant to endorse the idea due to Bailey Yard’s proximity, with helping local leaders find a feasible rail-park site.
“The support and guidance has been absolutely outstanding, and we are very appreciative,” said Person, who also thanked Steffes for his “outstanding cooperation” in making the sites available.
The chamber has received a Nebraska Public Power District grant and money from North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund to help develop formal site plans for the rail park. That process should be done late this year, Person said.
For more details and reaction, read Thursday’s Telegraph or stay tuned to nptelegraph.com.
