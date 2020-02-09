A public hearing to discuss proposed changes to the Lincoln County Zoning Regulations concerning small wind energy systems and commercial/ytility grade wind energy systems is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
The Lincoln County Commissioners will hear from the public on the proposed amendments for the purpose of providing better clarity and structure in regulations 8.07 and 8.08 as stated.
Following the public hearing, the commissioners will consider a resolution adopting the changes as proposed.
The board will also discuss and consider approval of schematic drawings designed by TreanorHL for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition and remodel project. The item was continued from last week’s meeting to give Tom Werblow, the county’s representative on the project, time to peruse the drawings.
A bid proposal form to be used to attain bids for removal and placement of fence regarding the South River Road Reconstruction project will be discussed.
The board will:
» Discuss and consider the reappointment of Frank Fleecs, Jon McNeel, Ron Roberts and Harry Haythorn to the Lincoln County Planning Board of Ajustment.
» Discuss and consider the appointment of Brent Roggow as alternate to the Lincoln County Planning Board of Adjustment.
» Receive an update by Eric Kamler from Congressman Adrian Smith’s office.
» Discuss and consider informal quotes on two tailgates, spreaders and plows for the two new trucks at Lincoln County Department of Roads.
» Discuss and consider recommendation of the Lincoln County Security Committee to make an addition to the post orders.
» Discuss and consider rescinding the public hearing date for the One & Six Year Road Plan, and then discuss setting a new date for the public hearing.
The meeting begins a 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.
