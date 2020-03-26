Business leaders have identified a possible Lincoln County site for a long-elusive industrial rail park, Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee members learned Wednesday.
The panel advanced a $75,000 request for QGF funds that would be used to plan the proposed park but also to bolster chances for a Nebraska Public Power District grant for more financial help.
QGF committee members also endorsed a $4,800 request to help the Nebraska Main Street Network stage a fall workshop in North Platte on restoring “underutilized” upper floors of downtown buildings.
Because neither request is tied to the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s unclear whether the City Council would take them up at a special meeting expected next week. Its next regular meeting is April 7.
The request tied to the would-be rail park came from the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which has been working with Union Pacific Railroad officials to find a feasible site.
Last year’s Bailey Yard job cuts helped prompt a fresh chamber push to overcome U.P.’s past fears that direct rail access for local industry could hamper yard operations.
Because of those fears, “Lincoln County’s never been able to put stuff on or off rail,” said Brandon Jones, chairman of the chamber’s economic development committee.
But Union Pacific now “has been very, very good about embracing this idea,” chamber President and CEO Gary Person told the QGF committee.
“We obviously have great dynamics for over-the-road transportation” in recruiting industrial clients, he said. But “we do not have that for the railroad, so we’re often out of the running early with business projects.”
He declined to identify the rail park’s possible location before land changes hands. But a willing seller has been located, and U.P. has indicated the seller’s land would work, Person said.
The $75,000 sought from QGF funds would serve as a local match in applying for $25,000 more from NPPD’s Site Ready Assistance Program, he said.
NPPD sets aside $50,000 a year to help plan industrial parks on sites served by NPPD or its wholesale partners. Person said the chamber faces an April 10 grant application deadline.
Jones said the NPPD program offers help with surveying, title searches, geotechnical investigations, engineering and compliance with environmental and endangered species regulations.
If the chamber wins the NPPD grant, Person said, it would put out a “request for proposal” for the needed services and return to the QGF panel and City Council for formal approval.
“We’ll go to Plan B” if NPPD turns the chamber down, he said, but that probably still would involve seeking QGF funds for rail park development costs.
Person said the rail park wouldn’t be developed until “heavy commercial or manufacturing industries” commit to it. It would have room for three to four clients and could pave the way for other rail parks in the county, he said.
“I think this is a great step forward, one we’ve tried to take before, but the players were not (then) in place,” said QGF committee member Bob Phares, North Platte’s mayor from 1969 to 1976.
The $4,800 QGF request from Nebraska Main Street would cover 40% of the cost of putting on its fall downtown renovation workshop.
Executive Director Elizabeth Chase said $7,200 would come from a grant from U.S. National Park Service “certified local government” funds administered by the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office.
The event would be marketed statewide but tailored to North Platte’s downtown renovation needs so it gets the most benefit, Chase said.
North Platte is an ideal workshop location, she added, because it’s eligible for CLG grants, centrally located in Nebraska and in the midst of revitalizing its historic downtown.
Information at the workshop would benefit downtown building owners, contractors, architects and other professionals who work on historic renovation projects.
Exact fall dates haven’t been set, Chase said, but the workshop should attract 75 to 115 participants, a good number of them from out of state.
She said the QGF contribution would be used for printing and supplies for the workshop. Nebraska Main Street would use North Platte vendors exclusively for that, she said.
