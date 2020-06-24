The panel overseeing North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund Tuesday backed a $350,000 line of credit for Nebraskaland Days in case COVID-19’s impact on its 2020 income causes a 2021 revenue crunch.
City Council members will rule on the request July 7, when the QGF Citizens Review Committee also will ask them to put a fresh 10-year renewal of the dedicated sales-tax program before voters on Nov. 3.
The panel voted 5-0 to advance Nebraskaland Days’ proposed line of credit, recommending a 3.25% interest rate if it should be used and a Dec. 31, 2021, deadline to use or repay it.
Executive Director David Fudge, joined by Nebraskaland Days board Vice President Michael Phillips, stressed that the annual celebration doesn’t want to use the $350,000 at all.
“We’ve done a good job over the years of planning for worst-case scenarios,” Fudge said. “Unfortunately, 2020 has forced everybody to redefine ‘worst-case scenario.’”
Fudge said Nebraskaland Days was headed for a “record year” when the novel coronavirus forced postponement of the annual June festival and cancellation of this year’s Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series.
Only 800 tickets were left at the time of the mid-March shutdown for Luke Combs’ headliner concert, which was set for this Friday, he said.
Instead, Nebraskaland Days faced refunding tickets for Combs’ show and the next night’s Toby Keith concert that would have closed the 2020 festival.
“When we refunded, money went back everywhere,” Fudge told the QGF panel. “Germany, Ireland, Australia — they were coming from all over.”
Nebraskaland Days isn’t hurting financially yet, he said, because “a good hunk of people who pay for tickets hung onto their tickets for next year and all of our corporate sponsors have stuck with us.”
The celebration has put off as many expenses until 2021 as it can, he added. Based on recent conversations with the celebration’s agent, it appears “we’ll get the lion’s share” of this year’s planned concert acts rescheduled for 2021.
And if Nebraskaland Days is able to break even on its delayed and truncated 2020 celebration — centered on the rescheduled Buffalo Bill Rodeo Aug. 5-8 — it probably won’t need to tap the proposed line of credit, he said.
“Our intent is never to touch this request,” Fudge told the group. “I’d love to send you a letter releasing it.”
But if Nebraskaland Days loses money on its revised August celebration and the concert industry isn’t back to normal a year from now, he said, the festival could face a revenue crisis as it looks toward 2022.
Much is at stake for all the businesses and community groups that make much of their income during Nebraskaland Days, said Gary Person, QGF administrator and North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. president and CEO.
In some recent years, North Platte has been ”the only community in the state where June’s (sales) tax receipts are higher than December’s,” he said.
That was true in 2016, 2017 and 2018, though June 2019’s net sales-tax income of $735,824 fell short of the $756,025 collected last December, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
With no celebration this month, Fudge said, June sales tax figures are likely to tumble over 2019 when the state sends this month’s sales taxes in August.
Person said LB 840, the 1991 state law letting cities set aside part of their sales taxes for economic development, was amended in recent years so the money can be used to support tourism and retail businesses.
Though the QGF panel voted unanimously to back the line of credit, several members said they’d prefer that private banks provide it.
Fudge said the celebration’s bankers suggested he go forward, in part because collateral is difficult to provide due to how Nebraskaland Days is organized.
He added that the city has been Nebraskaland Days’ partner since it moved permanently from Lincoln to North Platte in 1968.
“If we could find a way to partner with the city in this darkest spot, we want to take a stab at that,” Fudge said.
QGF board member and former Mayor Bob Phares said it’s important for the panel and the City Council to “put a solid stamp behind a very valuable organization to this community.
“We’re in the boat together. Let’s make it work,” said Phares, whose 1969-76 tenure coincided with all but the first of Nebraskaland Days’ early North Platte editions.
After advancing Nebraskaland Days’ request, committee members made final adjustments to its request that voters extend QGF in basically its current form through April 2031.
The city currently keeps all its annual sales taxes for its general fund unless or until it reaches a moving “trigger point” each fiscal year.
Half of any additional sales-tax income the rest of that year goes into the dedicated fund, up to an average of $650,000 per year over the 10-year period. The rest continues to go to the city’s general fund.
Net city sales tax collections during 2019-20 have totaled just over $5.9 million, about $1.25 million short of this year’s QGF trigger point of $7.14 million. The city fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
