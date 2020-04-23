The majority of Quality Growth Funds set aside for COVID-19 small business loan assistance would instead support a citywide gift card program if the North Platte City Council approves.
The QGF Citizens Review Committee voted 5-0 Wednesday to exceed the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.’s plan to match small businesses’ gift card sales from the fund’s reserved sales tax income.
It recommended redirecting up to $150,000 — half again what the chamber sought — from the $250,000 the council set aside April 7 to reimburse costs of hiring professional help to apply for long-term federal “economic injury disaster” loans.
That’s possible, said chamber President and CEO Gary Person, because that money has been barely used due to local banks’ success in getting short-term forgivable loans to their small-business customers.
If the council agrees May 5, participating businesses would get a dollar-for-dollar match from QGF on gift card sales over the following 30 days, up to $1,500 apiece.
Participation would be open to any business selling gift cards in North Platte and its surrounding two-mile zoning jurisdiction, Person said.
Businesses selling gift cards would be encouraged to stretch their value by offering discounts when customers redeem them, according to the successful motion by QGF panel member Bob Phares.
“Obviously we’ve got money appropriated (already) to help local businesses,” he said. Even if businesses aren’t using it to apply for federal loans, “we’re after the same thing here.”
Only about $8,000 of the $250,000 has been paid out so far, Person said, largely because the federal Paycheck Protection Program — which Congress created as the QGF initiative took shape — proved so beneficial locally and statewide.
A Telegraph survey of eight local banks last week found they helped land about 1,375 PPP loans, worth more than $173 million, to keep local employers going during the coronavirus crisis.
Nebraska banks secured about $3 billion from PPP for the state’s small employers, covering a nation-leading 81.9% of eligible payrolls. Congress is expected to approve more PPP funds Thursday.
Person said 36 North Platte businesses have been reimbursed from the original QGF allocation. But those grants are averaging only $220 per business, and one business turned in only $50 in costs.
More businesses likely will seek the longer-term loans but probably won’t come close to using up the $250,000 set aside from QGF, he said.
Also Wednesday, the QGF panel recommended granting a $50,400 loan to help Big Eye Spinnerbaits LLC build a new building along U.S. Highway 30 in Sutherland.
The business, founded there by Jason and Shawna Cooper in October 2011, makes and sells custom fishing lures and offers related fishing items.
It’s drawing nationwide customers to its website and its rented building on U.S. 30, the couple said. They plan to add hunting and convenience-store items in their planned new building.
The QGF loan would supplement the couple’s own contributions and the expansion’s main loan through Equitable Bank. The Coopers said they hope to employ four to six part-time employees.
North Platte contractors would do most of the construction work, Person said. QGF applications can be considered from throughout Lincoln County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.