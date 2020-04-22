North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund advisory panel Wednesday will consider supporting a new COVID-19-related gift card program and loaning $50,400 toward a Sutherland firm’s expansion project.
The 4 p.m. Citizens Review Committee meeting will originate from the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., 502 S. Dewey St., with other participants linked remotely due to the statewide “directed health measure” limiting in-person groups to 10 people.
QGF committee members Bob Phares, Pat Keenan and Brock Wurl will be present at the chamber office to ensure a quorum, with members Josh Harm and Kim Steger taking part remotely.
To participate, visit zoom.us/j/2580140213?pwd=L2pRdDhaUjFBL3hrL3hQQnVVdGdYdz09 or dial 669-900-9128.
Under either mode, the Zoom meeting ID is 258-014-0213, with a password of 280869.
The chamber wants the panel and City Council to expand the scope of the $250,000 small business assistance fund approved April 7 to include its gift card program during May to help boost small retailers’ income during the coronavirus crisis.
President and CEO Gary Person said every participating business would receive a dollar-for-dollar match on its gift card sales, up to $1,000 per business, from May 6 to 31 or however long the city decides.
But Person said the chamber isn’t asking for more QGF funds beyond the $250,000 already set aside to help small businesses seek U.S. Small Business Administration “economic injury disaster loans.”
Person said the chamber so far has approved just over 40 grants from that fund, mainly to offset applicants’ costs of hiring accounting help to apply for the longer-term SBA loan program.
Though more such grants are likely, he said, the local popularity of the SBA’s shorter-term Paycheck Protection Program — which worked through local banks — should reduce demand enough for the QGF small business fund to include the gift card program without adding money to it.
For that reason, the chamber no longer is seeking a fresh $100,000 for the gift card program as listed on its original QGF application, Person said.
Wednesday’s other QGF committee agenda item involves a loan request from Big Eye Spinnerbaits LLC, which plans to build a new building in downtown Sutherland as part of a $210,000 expansion project.
Founded nine years ago by Jason and Shawna Cooper, Big Eye Spinnerbaits makes and sells custom walleye fishing lures and offers related fishing items.
The business has built a clientele throughout the U.S. and Canada through its website at bigeyespinnerbaits.com, the Coopers said on their application form.
The proposed $50,400 QGF loan would enable the project to proceed by supplementing the expansion’s main loan through Equitable Bank, they said.
Though North Platte reserves a portion of its city sales tax proceeds in the Quality Growth Fund, grant requests can be submitted from throughout Lincoln County, Person said.
QGF had a net uncommitted balance of just over $2.1 million as of March 31, he added.
