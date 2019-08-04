Residents and tourists seemed just fine Saturday with launching North Platte Rail Days six weeks early — even though the honored guest isn’t expected until Monday.
Two regular August events melded easily with the fourth annual celebration of North Platte’s Union Pacific heritage, moved up from late September to this weekend by the pending return of U.P. “Big Boy” Engine No. 4014.
The recently restored 1940s behemoth, which made its first unofficial visit July 9, is expected about 3 p.m. Monday on U.P.’s downtown “VIP track” just north of The Telegraph’s offices at East Front and Chestnut streets.
This time around, Big Boy and an accompanying “Experience the Union Pacific” baggage car will be on public display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
It’s expected to pull out about 9 a.m. Wednesday and arrive Thursday at its home at the U.P. steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
On Saturday, North Platte’s proud railroad history was impressing visitors who unknowingly found themselves in the middle of Rail Days.
Edmond and Debbie Jarrell of Charlestown, Indiana, just came to view Bailey Yard but now plan to stay through Monday.
The retired couple, in the midst of a five-week driving tour, took advantage of the Lincoln County Historical Museum’s annual fundraising “Corn Feed” before going inside the museum to learn about the World War II Canteen.
“Little did we know it was Rail Days” when they arrived at the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center, Edmond Jarrell said. “So we bought (Rail Days) VIP passes, and we’ll stay to see Big Boy.”
A former non-railroad engineer, Jarrell took up model railroading in 1996 and has a 25-foot by 12-foot O-scale display at home. He and Debbie, a retired registered nurse, visited Utah’s Golden Spike National Historic Site earlier on their trip, he said.
“I grew up in a coal-mining community where railroads were in my blood day and night,” said the native of Prenter, West Virginia.
He pointed to the museum’s U.P. Brady Island depot, saying its Railway Express Agency sign was just like one he saw as a child.
Jim Griffin, the museum’s director and curator, said Rail Days helped the Corn Feed — which also included pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, pickles and cole slaw — easily top last year’s attendance of 200.
“We had to bring out more chairs and tables because there wasn’t enough room on the benches,” Griffin said.
Another surprised out-of-state family taking in Rail Days was Chris and Tammy Eyerly of Kenosha, Wisconsin, midday visitors to North Platte’s Golden Spike with its catbird’s-seat view of Bailey Yard.
The couple arrived Friday for a friend’s wedding Saturday night, staying at Tru by Hilton with their children Megan, 16, and Kyle, 14, and family friend Kylee Ballard, 20.
“Our hotel had a flyer about Rail Days,” Chris Eyerly said. “We’ve always had a passing interest in trains, and our kids loved Thomas the Tank Engine as kids.”
The family can’t stay to greet Big Boy Monday — but then again, they already have. No. 4014 recently visited Kenosha on its “Great Race Across the Midwest,” and Chris Eyerly took photos of it there, he said.
Rail Days’ popular bus tours of Bailey Yard, including close-up views of the railcar-sorting humps, will begin from the Golden Spike Tower Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors then can drive east on Front Street to greet Big Boy downtown.
Hundreds jammed Cody Park Saturday afternoon to partake of the carnival rides and free ice cream cones as Eagle Radio melded its annual “Last Blast of Summer” into Rail Days.
Though the park’s railroad museum sits well away from the bustling carnival and concessions areas, folks like Trenton and Whitney Wienke of Elsie and their three kids were eagerly poring over Union Pacific’s honored retiree locomotives there.
“We just figured we’d have some fun and let them run around for a couple of hours,” Whitney Wienke said as 9-year-old Matthew, 6-year-old Ty and 5-year-old Lily climbed up the ladder to look inside Challenger No. 3977.
“I saw the biggest steam engine,” Matthew declared, referring to Big Boy’s July trip eastward from Cheyenne through North Platte. “It honked its horn at me.”
Bryan Walz of North Platte has seen No. 4014 up close in its Cheyenne home. But he also can boast of owning and operating his very own Big Boy — in miniature.
Walz, who regularly sets up his Flat Rock Trains model railroad at North Platte train shows, was working on a tender problem with his Big Boy at the Rail Days Model Train Show at Platte River Mall.
Look around Walz’s one-quarter-scale display — 0.25 inches equals 1 foot in real life — and you’ll see working models of U.P. steamers Nos. 844 and 3985, the railroad’s Heritage Fleet cars and Bailey Yard’s hump operation. For starters.
Walz said he bought his Big a year or two before Union Pacific brought the real No. 4014 back from a California rail museum to Cheyenne in 2016.
He didn’t label his model to match, he said. “It just happened to be the 4014. That’s the one I picked.”
Walz says he’s toured the Cheyenne steam shop and seen all three U.P. steamers up close. Even before Big Boy’s first North Platte visit, he saw it return to Cheyenne with No. 844 from its initial May run to celebrate the original Golden Spike’s 150th anniversary in Ogden, Utah.
“You’re looking at a locomotive that was made over 60 years ago,” he said. “For them to have the talent to restore it is phenomenal.”