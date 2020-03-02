Railroaders link up with the community

Seven members of LincUP group, a North Platte liaison group between the community and the Union Pacific Railroad, were recognized Jan. 27 for three years of service on the 25-member panel as their terms expired. Shown are (front row, from left) Gary Person, president and CEO of North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.; Kelly Bruns, director of the University of Nebraska’s West Central Research and Extension Center; and Jenn Kleewein, who represented the North Platte Home Builders Association; and (back row, from left) Christina Quindt, director of industrial safety, planning and integration at U.P. headquarters in Omaha; rancher and former state Sen. Tom Hansen; Bruce Richman, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Preferred Group; Craig Freeburg, regional manager of Mentzer Oil Co., and John Hall, U.P. superintendent of terminal operations at Bailey Yard. Not shown is Josh Bedlan, a commercial and agribusiness banker at First National Bank of North Platte.