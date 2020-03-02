Railroaders link up with the community

Union Pacific laid out the frame of North Platte, but its people have long pitched in on the finishing work.
Whether they grew up here or came from elsewhere, the U.P. employees you’ll find in community groups or local government continue a 154-year-old tradition of difference-makers.
Their roster starts with those who remained to build the railroad’s first roundhouse, shops and hotel after Jack and Dan Casement’s construction crews pressed on toward Utah in the spring of 1867.
Many North Platte U.P. employees might identify more with World War II Canteen commanders Rae Wilson and Helen Christ — respectively the daughter and wife of railroaders — than with 56-year employee William M. Jeffers, the town’s ultimate railroader made good.
But Jeffers never forgot North Platte, lending critical aid to both its wartime canteens. Even after retiring as U.P. president in 1946, he helped to plant the seeds of today’s Bailey Yard as a U.P. board member.
When Wilson rallied North Platte to launch the Canteen — and when she grew ill and Christ took over — they drew on an intimate network of railroad families deeply involved in churches, service clubs and union halls.
You’ll find the same spirit in North Platte’s 2020 railroaders, no matter whether they wear white or blue collars.
Three of them were elected to local public office over the past decade: Mike Morrell and Mark Nicholson, both North Platte school board members, and former City Councilman Brook Baker.
Morrell and Baker were elected at the same time in 2012 and re-elected in 2016, the year Morrell began a four-year stint as school board president.
Nicholson won his school board seat in 2018, just before Baker resigned from the council after moving outside city limits.
For both Baker and Morrell, who isn’t seeking a third school board term, helping their hometown was their first motivation to get involved.
When he first ran for council in 2010 and succeeded in 2012, “it was more because I’d been here my whole life and wanted to do something for the community,” said Baker, 37, a U.P. machinist for nearly 13 years.
Four years later, “a lot of guys (at the railroad) talked me into running for a second term,” said the 2001 North Platte High School graduate.
Morrell, 45, hired on as a U.P. machinist three years after his 1993 NPHS graduation. Now in Bailey Yard’s risk management division, he and Baker are veteran youth sports coaches.
Morrell’s path to public service ran through the former Hall Elementary School. He and his wife, Marcie, served together in Hall’s Parent-Teacher Organization and still work with young people at North Platte’s Berean Church.
When former school board member Jean Anderson stepped down, he said, Hall’s principal said at a PTO meeting that “if anyone was interested in the school board, it was time to put in for it.
“All the fingers pointed at me,” added Morrell, a past Hall PTO president.
Though he’s stepping back because his two children are nearing adulthood, Morrell has been proud of boosting the school district’s partnerships with business and encouraging “career academies” within NPHS, he said.
Baker, who has a 12-year-old son, Kayden, said he might run for local office again though not in 2020.
He got to know many people as a councilman — “my phone never stopped ringing,” he said — but also became aware how many fellow U.P. employees were part of the community’s fabric.
Several belong with him to North Platte’s Disabled American Veterans chapter, said Baker, an Army National Guard veteran who served two tours in Iraq and recently became local DAV commander.
“There’s a lot (who are) members of the other clubs in town,” such as the Elks Lodge, the United Way and youth sports leagues, he added.
Among the people whose U.P. careers brought them to North Platte, some found their way into community activities through an unusual 20-year-old group.
LincUP, founded in 1999, brings six top Bailey Yard leaders together with 19 community members every fourth Monday of the month except in June and December.
Lorre McKeone, a North Platte professional training and facilitation consultant, has been LincUP’s facilitator since its founding under a contract with the railroad.
None of the non-U.P. members can serve more than three years, she said. “We’ve cycled through a lot of people from different parts of the community.”
Promoting “open dialogue on health, safety and environmental issues” at the yard remains LincUP’s prime mission, she said.
“It’s helped the railroad understand what the community’s all about, and it allows the community to get answers from the railroad guys.”
But it’s drawn LincUP’s railroad liaisons closer to North Platte, too.
Some were more arm’s-length in the early years, McKeone said, but more recent U.P. members have joined community boards like those at Great Plains Health and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
For its part, U.P. helped facilitate development of the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center and has provided grants for community projects through the Union Pacific Foundation, she added.
“The management really does see their role not just as running a business but being part of the community,” McKeone said.
LincUP’s regular meetings at North Platte Community College’s North Campus are open to the public, starting with a 10-minute public comment period at 5:15 p.m.
Chamber President and CEO Gary Person, who just finished his three-year LincUP term, said the group was invaluable to him after he moved to North Platte from Sidney in 2015.
“Their openness about all of the issues surrounding the railroad was refreshing. We saw the operation from the inside out,” Person said.
“This is something unique that only North Platte has when it comes to LincUP because of the huge presence of Bailey Yard.”
Not to mention the generations of North Platte railroaders who came before.
