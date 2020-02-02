The late rancher and feedlot owner Don Oppliger will receive a posthumous honor next week.
Oppliger, a Nebraska native who died in a helicopter crash in 2017, is one of two inductees for the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame. He joins Carl Stevenson of Red Rock Feeding Co. in the 2020 class.
Oppliger, who was among five nominees this year, ran a diversified agribusiness based out of Amarillo, Texas. The company currently operates six large-scale feedlots, more than 55,000 acres of irrigated farmland, a dairy and thousands of acres of ranch land in Nebraska, Texas and New Mexico.
He was born in Columbus in 1949, attended the University of Nebraska and began his business in 1980 with rented farmland in Hereford, Texas. The operation quickly expanded with purchase of a 15,000-head feedlot in Farwell, Texas, and he acquired a 35,000 feedlot in Clovis, New Mexico, in 1991.
Seven years later he expanded his operation to Nebraska with a 55,000-head feedlot in Lincoln County that grew to 70,000 head.
His diversified operations included a dairy and a trucking company as well. Oppliger also was an initial major investor in the Nebraska-based Mid America Agri Products/Wheatland, LLC, and Mid America Bio Energy and Commodities, LLC.
Oppliger remained on the board of directors for both companies until his death.
The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Tuesday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Dr. Robert Hummel, founder of Animal Health International in Greeley, Colo., will receive the Hall of Fame’s Industry Leadership Award.
The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame was established in 2009.
