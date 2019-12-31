Unless a totally unexpected storm system rises up and strikes within the next 24 hours, last weekend’s snowstorm put the lid on North Platte’s 2019 precipitation barrel.
It hasn’t been so full in 54 years.
The city is set to end the calendar year with 28.91 inches of moisture, the most since 29.61 inches fell in 1965 and No. 7 all-time since weather records first were kept here in 1874.
Friday’s three-day bout of freezing rain, snow and high winds brought 5 inches of new snow and 0.64 inches of total precipitation to the North Platte Regional Airport at Lee Bird Field.
That wrapped up a weather year that broke no single-day, monthly or annual precipitation records but was remarkable for how often rain, sleet or snow fell from North Platte’s skies.
In fact, the city’s 115 days with at least 0.01 inches of precipitation in 2019 ranked No. 4 all-time, trailing only 1883 (126 days) and 1885 and 2009 (117 days each).
Among the city’s other notable moisture facts this past year (with help from the records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln):
» The first 45 days of 2019 — from New Year’s Day to Valentine’s Day — yielded a mere 0.14 inches of precipitation. Almost of all that came from a 1.6-inch snowfall on Jan. 22.
» Starting on Feb. 15, however, North Platte received at least a trace of moisture on 164 days — just above once every other day.
» Of the airport’s nearly 29 inches of moisture during 2019, 25.1 inches fell during the six months from March to August. Three months saw more than 5 inches: May (6.19), July (5.83) and August (5.38).
» At least a trace of moisture fell eight straight days twice in 2019 (June 16-23 and Aug. 10-17). The city also had one seven-day streak (July 4-10), a five-day streak (April 28-May 2) and four-day streaks four different times.
» The six wet months brought eight different days with more than 1 inch of moisture, though North Platte’s single-day high for 2019 — 2.82 inches on July 21 — didn’t crack the all-time top 10.
» Neither did the top single-day 2019 snowfall of 8.1 inches on March 29. (To be fair, the city’s snowfall records, which start in 1893, have recorded 10 inches or more of snow on a single day only nine times and not at all since 1980.)
As the city’s calendar-year weather story ends, however, its 2019-20 snowfall story is well under way. And it may well bear watching.
The weekend’s 5 inches raised North Platte’s snowfall total since Nov. 1 to 15.9 inches — good for No. 9 all-time since 1893 over the calendar year’s final two months.
It’s also nearly twice as much snow as North Platte recorded to start its last two “extended” winters (Nov. 1-March 31). Those respectively ranked seventh (2017-18, 39.0 inches) and 11th (2018-19, 35.4 inches) on its all-time charts.
Will 2019-20 be another snowy winter? That’s the story to be written before spring comes.
