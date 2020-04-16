When the West Central District Health Department confirmed community spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in North Platte, a lot of things changed. Even the normally busy phone lines at the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program quieted down.
“It was difficult for us, wanting to help people, because we knew the need didn’t stop, and so we really started talking as a staff about, what do we do? How do we modify, how do we change?” said Jenny Bonta, executive director of RDAP. They just had to change the way they offered resources.
Wednesday was the first day RDAP offered its text line and web-based chat. The resources are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We’re kind of just testing the waters at the moment,” Bonta said. However, if someone needs help outside of those times, “we can be available if they can communicate that” need to us, Bonta said.
Adding in a text and online chat wasn’t something the organization had initially planned on. But ResourceConnect, a company that provides secure text and web chat communication, is offering domestic violence agencies its services for free during the pandemic.
“(Text and online chat) was something we thought, ‘Oh, maybe eventually.’ Obviously, things changed in the world, and our ability to be as readily available for people has changed,” Bonta said. “People are still living in a home with an abusive partner, obviously it’s difficult — it’s always difficult under normal circumstances — but situations like this can intensify domestic violence. It certainly doesn’t cause it, but factors happening in our community are going to intensify it.”
Communications are completely confidential and are available for anyone to use. Survivors reaching out to RDAP should try to make sure they are using a safe device, if possible, and should know that the web chat is more secure than the text line.
“Text leaves a thread on the phone, so the web chat is going to be a little more secure, we’ve been advised,” Bonta said.
RDAP is still offering its services, including shelter and assistance with protection orders.
“We’re able to do pretty much everything that we’re normally able to offer people, except for support groups,” Bonta said. “Everything else, we’ve been able to modify our procedures to offer (the resources) with little to no personal contact, to keep survivors safe and to keep us safe.
“To anyone considering or worried about if shelter is still being provided, we are. It does look different, I will say that, but we still do have the ability to offer shelter for people.”
Bonta stressed that if a survivor can contact the program in any way, they will do their best to help.
“We’re trying to be available in as many different formats as we can for people,” Bonta said.
It won’t be monitored 24 hours a day, but the program’s email, info@nprdap.org, is also a place people can reach out for help. Facebook Messenger is also an option.
“We’re here, even if it’s just a question, even if it’s just safety planning. We’re here, we’re sending out all the positive vibes we can to people, because we know it’s not a good time,” Bonta said. “It’s not a safe time under normal circumstances, but it really offers a different isolation for a victim.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.