Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&