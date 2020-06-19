Paulsen Inc. crews late Friday fully reopened the first block of the rebuilt East Sixth Street between Jeffers and Dewey streets. It’s the first completed block of downtown’s six-block, $2.81 million “bricks” renovation, featuring updated water and sewer lines and removal and resetting of paving bricks first laid down in 1916.
top story
Rebuilt Sixth Street, from Jeffers to Dewey, reopens
- By Todd von Kampen
-
- Updated
- 0
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.