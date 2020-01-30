Recycling through options: North Platte City Council hears 6 options for future of recycling program

With recycling firms serving North Platte facing volatile markets and significantly higher costs, City Council members Wednesday night received a half-dozen options for the future.
They included continuing unsorted recycling at much higher costs; quitting or nearly quitting recycling; and three intermediate options to hold down costs while conceding more recycled items will end up in landfills.
North Platte’s ABC Recycling would take over the city’s current residential “yellow-top” collections from DataShield Corp. of Omaha under those three options, Public Service Director Layne Groseth said during a council work session.
He developed the list with help from ABC founder Pamela Pacheco and recent community surveys by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful, he said.
Though the council holds its next regular meeting Tuesday, no decision on the city’s long-term recycling plans will be made any time soon, city leaders said as the meeting ended.
Two of the three intermediate options would make recyclables more marketable by having residents sort them first, Groseth and Pacheco said.
Both would require residents to pay monthly fees to help offset higher in-town processing costs. But so would the stand-pat option, due to a recent boost in charges by DataShield processing partner Firstar Fiber from $57 to $130 a ton, Groseth said.
The third intermediate option, which he and Pacheco favor, would avoid residential collection fees but abandon the current “yellow-top” containers in favor of adding four city dropoff sites to the current seven.
Any change likely will lower the city’s current recyclable collections of 110 to 120 tons per month, the two said, because some people won’t want to sort their items or won’t take them to dropoff sites.
But based on the survey results, Groseth said, it appears trading the yellow-top containers for more dropoff sites would “still keep most of our (recyclable) materials out of the landfill” while holding down processing costs.
More than 80% of nearly 500 respondents said they recycle, with 68% of those using the yellow-top containers. They were evenly split on paying to keep using them, but 70% said they would be willing to sort their recyclables before loading their bins.
Only 60% of respondents said they would use dropoff sites without the yellow-top containers, but that figure rose to 74% if such sites were closer to their homes, according to the survey results.
Pacheco said after the meeting that she still expects ABC can take over the rest of the city’s recycling and save the city money under any of the three intermediate options.
But she and Groseth, along with some council members, emphasized that doing less recycling and more landfilling will simply shift much of the city’s costs while filling up the landfill faster.
“We have to keep our recycling going to minimize our trash output,” Council President Jim Nisley said.
Ending or sharply cutting back on recycling, they added, also would send a negative message to businesses and employees considering North Platte who expect recycling at this point in history.
“We want to give them the message that we are a green community, that we recycle and that we care,” said Mona Anderson, executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.
Councilman Ty Lucas agreed. “If we want to have a town that is seen as green or at least greener than average, I’m concerned with taking a step back” on recycling, he said.
