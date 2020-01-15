Weather Alert

...PATCHY BLACK ICE ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA EARLY THIS MORNING... PATCHY BLACK ICE HAS FORMED OWING IN PART TO FOG THAT AFFECTED THE AREA EARLIER, AND HAS BEEN REPORTED ACROSS PARTS OF LINCOLN COUNTY. MOTORISTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION EARLY THIS MORNING WHEN TRAVELING AS SLIPPERY SURFACES MAY BE ENCOUNTERED. ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.