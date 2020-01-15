The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation will hold its annual Red & Black Buffet Party on Feb. 7.
The event will begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express Convention Center, 300 Holiday Frontage Road in North Platte.
Tickets are $75 per individual or $150 for a couple. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 4. Those interested can call 308-534-3315 or visit MidNebraskaFoundation.org for additional information.
Business casual is the suggested attire for the event.
A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the Above and Beyond Award, which honors an individual for their efforts on behalf of both the Community Foundation and the North Platte area.
The award has been presented annually since 1991, and former state Sen. Thomas Hansen was last year’s recipient. Hansen was noted for his longtime commitment to the foundation as well as his service to the state.
The event also features live musical entertainment and a short recognitions and remembrances program.
Hors d’oeuvres and a meal will be served, and wine or another beverage is included as well.
