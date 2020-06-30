Nebraska State Patrol investigators have arrested a Red Willow County Sheriff’s Deputy on multiple charges following an investigation into two incidents that occurred in May.
Justin Dice, 28, was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, third degree domestic violence, official misconduct and willful reckless driving, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
Earlier this month, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office requested that the State Patrol investigate Dice using his official patrol vehicle to follow a vehicle driven by his wife. During the incident, which occurred on May 31 on Highway 83, Dice reportedly drove his patrol vehicle in a manner that forced his wife to take evasive actions in order to avoid a collision and from being forced off the road. Their two children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident as well, the release said.
During the investigation into that incident, State Patrol investigators became aware of another incident in which the couple was engaged in an argument on May 13. During the May 13 incident, Dice reportedly pointed his service weapon at his wife.
The investigation is ongoing.
