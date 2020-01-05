Unlike its “long” counterpart in odd-numbered years, the Nebraska Legislature’s “short” session features both old and new business.
After dealing with housekeeping matters, the 60-day session’s first days will feature debate on carryover 2019 bills while lawmakers offer new ones.
A concept North Platte Sen. Mike Groene calls “microTIF” — meant to encourage owners of declining homes to rehabilitate them — likely will be among bills introduced in the session’s first 10 days.
Groene, who has clashed with state and local leaders over large tax increment financing projects, said his idea would enable TIF-like techniques for individual aged homes throughout North Platte and other cities.
Though his bill’s final language isn’t ready, he said, his concept would have the owner of an aged home sign a document with the city committing to fix it up.
In return, the homeowner would pay property taxes as usual but receive a refund of taxes generated by increases in the home’s taxable value.
Groene said his concept also could encourage landlords to renovate older homes without having to charge steep rents to recoup the costs.
“You just get two or three people on a block to do it, and it’s catchy,” he said.
Two noteworthy bills from regional lawmakers will be debated Jan. 13, including Groene’s bill clarifying teachers’ powers to restrain unruly students to protect others or school property.
Legislative Bill 147 reached the floor last May, but only after Groene, the Education Committee chairman, moved to pull it out of his own deadlocked committee. Senators voted 25-14 to do so.
Groene said he’ll offer further refinements in an amendment during first-round debate and introduce new bills requiring teacher training in “acceptable behavioral interventions” and financing that training with some state lottery profits.
The Nebraska State Education Association — often a Groene foe — backs LB 147, and state and rural school board associations are friendly to it, he said.
“It’s a whole different bill” than his first attempt at a student discipline bill several years ago, Groene said. “That’s how the process works.”
The Nebraska Association of School Administrators remains opposed to Groene’s initiative, along with the American Civil Liberties Union and advocacy groups for children and the disabled.
But the planned three-bill package strives to recognize the needs and varying conditions of special education students, Groene said.
The Unicameral’s Jan. 13 agenda also will include first-round debate on LB 153, which would exempt half of military retirement benefit income from state income taxes.
Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel, introduced the bill in 2019 on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts. He’s urged veterans groups to attend the State Capitol debate “to make the legislators as nervous as they can,” he said.
Another carryover bill, Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s LB 483, would once again base taxable values of farm and ranch land on its ability to produce income rather than on land sales. A similar plan was enacted in the 1980s but lost in the Nebraska Supreme Court.
LB 483 was sidetracked last April after three hours of debate, during which Erdman — also the sponsor of a petition drive to mandate income tax credits for property tax payments — told skeptical senators he designed the bill to hold agland taxes steady.
He thinks more of his colleagues understand that, he said, though he’s still working to set his plan’s “capitalization rate” to best meet that goal.
“In reality, what I think they were concerned about is they thought I was trying to move property tax relief (along) secretly,” Erdman said. “And that’s not the case.”
One ongoing effort facing tough sledding is Groene’s plan to clarify that “water augmentation projects,” like NCORPE in Lincoln County, can sell their land without losing the right to use water below it.
He said he’ll abandon LB 606, currently stalled in the Natural Resources Committee, and introduce a new bill using language the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office says would protect projects choosing to sell their surface land from lawsuits over its water.
But Groene still faces opposition from committee Chairman Sen. Dan Hughes, whose farmland near Venango falls within one of the four Natural Resources Districts involved in the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project.
Past Nebraska Supreme Court decisions, Hughes said, have stated that groundwater belongs not to the landowner but to the state.
Even if LB 606 or a similar bill says otherwise, “if the people in the black robes say that’s not right, we’re screwed,” Hughes said. “I’m not willing to take that risk.”
