Relay for Life fundraising campaign in North Platte goes down the toilet

Although some folks who woke up to find a toilet in their front yard weren’t sure they liked the “lawn decoration,” a fundraising effort by Team Roller for Relay for Life is gaining momentum.
Anna Frederick, Relay committee member and Team Roller leader, said the important part of the idea is to raise funds for cancer research.
“I’ve been doing this since March,” Frederick said. “We started with two toilets. Then a lady called and ordered four toilets for April Fool’s Day, so I had to hurry and find a couple more toilets.”
Since then, Frederick said, the fundraiser has grown to 10 toilets.
“We’ve had a few hiccups in our fundraising for our relay,” Fredericks said. “We’ve had the cops called a couple of times, but that’s why we’re trying to get more information out on it.”
The toilets were just being dropped off at homes where others had requested them.
“Now I’m requesting that the person who is sending the toilet to either let them know they’re getting a ‘gift’ and to play along, or giving me the phone number so I can call and say ‘you’ve been toileted,’” Frederick said.
She said the cost is $10 to place a toilet in somebody’s yard.
“If you’ve been ‘toileted,’ you have the option of paying us $10 to have us come pick it up, $20 for us to pick it up and move it somewhere else, and then $30 buys you insurance,” Frederick said. “That’s so you don’t get another toilet.”
Most people are buying the insurance, Frederick said.
“That’s because they don’t want another ‘lawn ornament,’ as some people have called it,” Frederick said. “Others are paying the $30 but saying if you want to bring it back, bring it back, because it’s for a good cause.”
The Relay for Life of the Plains is also doing a T-shirt fundraiser on its Facebook page. The order form is posted on the page.
“We are doing the luminaria light-up on July 31 around the Lincoln County Courthouse,” Frederick said. “Raising Cane’s that night is giving a percentage of their sales back to Relay.”
To have a toilet placed, call Frederick at 308-539-1632. Go to facebook.com/fundingthecure for more information on the various team fundraisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.